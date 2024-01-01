5000000 Vietnamese dongs to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert VND to PYG at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₲0.3147 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
VND to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 VND to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31730.3176
Low0.31220.2990
Average0.31510.3099
Change-0.84%5.24%
1 VND to PYG stats

The performance of VND to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3173 and a 30 day low of 0.3122. This means the 30 day average was 0.3151. The change for VND to PYG was -0.84.

The performance of VND to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3176 and a 90 day low of 0.2990. This means the 90 day average was 0.3099. The change for VND to PYG was 5.24.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Paraguayan Guarani
1000 VND314.66300 PYG
2000 VND629.32600 PYG
5000 VND1573.31500 PYG
10000 VND3146.63000 PYG
20000 VND6293.26000 PYG
50000 VND15733.15000 PYG
100000 VND31466.30000 PYG
200000 VND62932.60000 PYG
500000 VND157331.50000 PYG
1000000 VND314663.00000 PYG
2000000 VND629326.00000 PYG
5000000 VND1573315.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Vietnamese Dong
1 PYG3.17800 VND
5 PYG15.89000 VND
10 PYG31.78000 VND
20 PYG63.56000 VND
50 PYG158.90000 VND
100 PYG317.80000 VND
250 PYG794.50000 VND
500 PYG1589.00000 VND
1000 PYG3178.00000 VND
2000 PYG6356.00000 VND
5000 PYG15890.00000 VND
10000 PYG31780.00000 VND