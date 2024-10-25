Vietnamese dong to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 0.315 today, reflecting a 0.555% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.401% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 0.315 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.312 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.