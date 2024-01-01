1 million Vietnamese dongs to South Korean wons

Convert VND to KRW at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₩0.05448 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 VND to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05470.0547
Low0.05320.0530
Average0.05420.0541
Change0.27%-0.38%
View full history

1 VND to KRW stats

The performance of VND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0547 and a 30 day low of 0.0532. This means the 30 day average was 0.0542. The change for VND to KRW was 0.27.

The performance of VND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0547 and a 90 day low of 0.0530. This means the 90 day average was 0.0541. The change for VND to KRW was -0.38.

Track market ratesView VND to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,383.721.38533.788151.755
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.6830.91922.408100.644
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,497.811.49936.573164.265
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.791.0525.609115.023

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
1000 VND54.47850 KRW
2000 VND108.95700 KRW
5000 VND272.39250 KRW
10000 VND544.78500 KRW
20000 VND1,089.57000 KRW
50000 VND2,723.92500 KRW
100000 VND5,447.85000 KRW
200000 VND10,895.70000 KRW
500000 VND27,239.25000 KRW
1000000 VND54,478.50000 KRW
2000000 VND108,957.00000 KRW
5000000 VND272,392.50000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
1 KRW18.35590 VND
5 KRW91.77950 VND
10 KRW183.55900 VND
20 KRW367.11800 VND
50 KRW917.79500 VND
100 KRW1,835.59000 VND
250 KRW4,588.97500 VND
500 KRW9,177.95000 VND
1000 KRW18,355.90000 VND
2000 KRW36,711.80000 VND
5000 KRW91,779.50000 VND
10000 KRW183,559.00000 VND
20000 KRW367,118.00000 VND
30000 KRW550,677.00000 VND
40000 KRW734,236.00000 VND
50000 KRW917,795.00000 VND