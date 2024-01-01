200,000 Vietnamese dongs to South Korean wons
Convert VND to KRW at the real exchange rate
VND to KRW conversion chart
1 VND = 0.05447 KRW
0
|1 VND to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0547
|0.0547
|Low
|0.0532
|0.0530
|Average
|0.0542
|0.0541
|Change
|0.27%
|-0.38%
1 VND to KRW stats
The performance of VND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0547 and a 30 day low of 0.0532. This means the 30 day average was 0.0542. The change for VND to KRW was 0.27.
The performance of VND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0547 and a 90 day low of 0.0530. This means the 90 day average was 0.0541. The change for VND to KRW was -0.38.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
|1000 VND
|54.47180 KRW
|2000 VND
|108.94360 KRW
|5000 VND
|272.35900 KRW
|10000 VND
|544.71800 KRW
|20000 VND
|1,089.43600 KRW
|50000 VND
|2,723.59000 KRW
|100000 VND
|5,447.18000 KRW
|200000 VND
|10,894.36000 KRW
|500000 VND
|27,235.90000 KRW
|1000000 VND
|54,471.80000 KRW
|2000000 VND
|108,943.60000 KRW
|5000000 VND
|272,359.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KRW
|18.35810 VND
|5 KRW
|91.79050 VND
|10 KRW
|183.58100 VND
|20 KRW
|367.16200 VND
|50 KRW
|917.90500 VND
|100 KRW
|1,835.81000 VND
|250 KRW
|4,589.52500 VND
|500 KRW
|9,179.05000 VND
|1000 KRW
|18,358.10000 VND
|2000 KRW
|36,716.20000 VND
|5000 KRW
|91,790.50000 VND
|10000 KRW
|183,581.00000 VND
|20000 KRW
|367,162.00000 VND
|30000 KRW
|550,743.00000 VND
|40000 KRW
|734,324.00000 VND
|50000 KRW
|917,905.00000 VND