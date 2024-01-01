1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Gibraltar pounds

Convert VND to GIP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = £0.00003035 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
VND to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GIP
1 VND to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change-0.63%-1.11%
1 VND to GIP stats

The performance of VND to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to GIP was -0.63.

The performance of VND to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to GIP was -1.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Gibraltar Pound
1000 VND0.03035 GIP
2000 VND0.06070 GIP
5000 VND0.15174 GIP
10000 VND0.30348 GIP
20000 VND0.60695 GIP
50000 VND1.51739 GIP
100000 VND3.03477 GIP
200000 VND6.06954 GIP
500000 VND15.17385 GIP
1000000 VND30.34770 GIP
2000000 VND60.69540 GIP
5000000 VND151.73850 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 GIP32,951.40000 VND
5 GIP164,757.00000 VND
10 GIP329,514.00000 VND
20 GIP659,028.00000 VND
50 GIP1,647,570.00000 VND
100 GIP3,295,140.00000 VND
250 GIP8,237,850.00000 VND
500 GIP16,475,700.00000 VND
1000 GIP32,951,400.00000 VND
2000 GIP65,902,800.00000 VND
5000 GIP164,757,000.00000 VND
10000 GIP329,514,000.00000 VND