1 million Vietnamese dongs to Algerian dinars
Convert VND to DZD at the real exchange rate
VND to DZD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00525 DZD
0
|1 VND to DZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0054
|0.0054
|Low
|0.0052
|0.0052
|Average
|0.0053
|0.0054
|Change
|-2.19%
|-0.95%
|View full history
1 VND to DZD stats
The performance of VND to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for VND to DZD was -2.19.
The performance of VND to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for VND to DZD was -0.95.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Algerian Dinar
|1000 VND
|5.25133 DZD
|2000 VND
|10.50266 DZD
|5000 VND
|26.25665 DZD
|10000 VND
|52.51330 DZD
|20000 VND
|105.02660 DZD
|50000 VND
|262.56650 DZD
|100000 VND
|525.13300 DZD
|200000 VND
|1,050.26600 DZD
|500000 VND
|2,625.66500 DZD
|1000000 VND
|5,251.33000 DZD
|2000000 VND
|10,502.66000 DZD
|5000000 VND
|26,256.65000 DZD
|Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 DZD
|190.42800 VND
|5 DZD
|952.14000 VND
|10 DZD
|1,904.28000 VND
|20 DZD
|3,808.56000 VND
|50 DZD
|9,521.40000 VND
|100 DZD
|19,042.80000 VND
|250 DZD
|47,607.00000 VND
|500 DZD
|95,214.00000 VND
|1000 DZD
|190,428.00000 VND
|2000 DZD
|380,856.00000 VND
|5000 DZD
|952,140.00000 VND
|10000 DZD
|1,904,280.00000 VND