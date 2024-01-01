20 Algerian dinars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert DZD to VND at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₫190.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:43
DZD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 DZD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High190.4030190.4030
Low185.6300185.3280
Average186.9971186.7596
Change2.49%1.01%
1 DZD to VND stats

The performance of DZD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 190.4030 and a 30 day low of 185.6300. This means the 30 day average was 186.9971. The change for DZD to VND was 2.49.

The performance of DZD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 190.4030 and a 90 day low of 185.3280. This means the 90 day average was 186.7596. The change for DZD to VND was 1.01.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 DZD190.40300 VND
5 DZD952.01500 VND
10 DZD1,904.03000 VND
20 DZD3,808.06000 VND
50 DZD9,520.15000 VND
100 DZD19,040.30000 VND
250 DZD47,600.75000 VND
500 DZD95,201.50000 VND
1000 DZD190,403.00000 VND
2000 DZD380,806.00000 VND
5000 DZD952,015.00000 VND
10000 DZD1,904,030.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Algerian Dinar
1000 VND5.25203 DZD
2000 VND10.50406 DZD
5000 VND26.26015 DZD
10000 VND52.52030 DZD
20000 VND105.04060 DZD
50000 VND262.60150 DZD
100000 VND525.20300 DZD
200000 VND1,050.40600 DZD
500000 VND2,626.01500 DZD
1000000 VND5,252.03000 DZD
2000000 VND10,504.06000 DZD
5000000 VND26,260.15000 DZD