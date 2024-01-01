1 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Samoan talas

Convert UZS to WST at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = WS$0.0002124 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
UZS to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 UZS to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.28%-1.87%
1 UZS to WST stats

The performance of UZS to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UZS to WST was 0.28.

The performance of UZS to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UZS to WST was -1.87.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Samoan Tala
1 UZS0.00021 WST
5 UZS0.00106 WST
10 UZS0.00212 WST
20 UZS0.00425 WST
50 UZS0.01062 WST
100 UZS0.02124 WST
250 UZS0.05311 WST
500 UZS0.10622 WST
1000 UZS0.21243 WST
2000 UZS0.42486 WST
5000 UZS1.06215 WST
10000 UZS2.12430 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Uzbekistan Som
1 WST4,707.43000 UZS
5 WST23,537.15000 UZS
10 WST47,074.30000 UZS
20 WST94,148.60000 UZS
50 WST235,371.50000 UZS
100 WST470,743.00000 UZS
250 WST1,176,857.50000 UZS
500 WST2,353,715.00000 UZS
1000 WST4,707,430.00000 UZS
2000 WST9,414,860.00000 UZS
5000 WST23,537,150.00000 UZS
10000 WST47,074,300.00000 UZS