2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert UZS to TTD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = TT$0.0005289 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
UZS to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TTD
1 UZS to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-0.22%-1.65%
1 UZS to TTD stats

The performance of UZS to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for UZS to TTD was -0.22.

The performance of UZS to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for UZS to TTD was -1.65.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08290.9851.4991.6320.93721.455
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0361.7961.9551.12325.712
1 USD0.9240.771184.0781.3851.5080.86619.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 UZS0.00053 TTD
5 UZS0.00264 TTD
10 UZS0.00529 TTD
20 UZS0.01058 TTD
50 UZS0.02645 TTD
100 UZS0.05289 TTD
250 UZS0.13223 TTD
500 UZS0.26445 TTD
1000 UZS0.52890 TTD
2000 UZS1.05780 TTD
5000 UZS2.64451 TTD
10000 UZS5.28901 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 TTD1,890.71000 UZS
5 TTD9,453.55000 UZS
10 TTD18,907.10000 UZS
20 TTD37,814.20000 UZS
50 TTD94,535.50000 UZS
100 TTD189,071.00000 UZS
250 TTD472,677.50000 UZS
500 TTD945,355.00000 UZS
1000 TTD1,890,710.00000 UZS
2000 TTD3,781,420.00000 UZS
5000 TTD9,453,550.00000 UZS
10000 TTD18,907,100.00000 UZS