Uruguayan peso to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Vietnamese dongs is currently 610.536 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.902% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 613.490 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 600.544 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.