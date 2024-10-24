Uruguayan peso to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.330 today, reflecting a 3.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.357 on 20-10-2024 and a low of 0.318 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 8.290% increase in value.