Uruguayan peso to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Rwandan francs is currently 32.632 today, reflecting a 0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 32.810 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 32.384 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.607% increase in value.