Uruguayan peso to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Angolan kwanzas is currently 22.015 today, reflecting a -0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.850% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 22.228 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 21.869 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.781% increase in value.