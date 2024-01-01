1 Ugandan shilling to Surinamese dollars

Convert UGX to SRD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.008954 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SRD
1 UGX to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0090
Low0.00810.0077
Average0.00860.0081
Change10.20%13.87%
1 UGX to SRD stats

The performance of UGX to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for UGX to SRD was 10.20.

The performance of UGX to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0077. This means the 90 day average was 0.0081. The change for UGX to SRD was 13.87.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Surinamese dollars

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 UGX0.00895 SRD
5 UGX0.04477 SRD
10 UGX0.08954 SRD
20 UGX0.17907 SRD
50 UGX0.44769 SRD
100 UGX0.89537 SRD
250 UGX2.23843 SRD
500 UGX4.47685 SRD
1000 UGX8.95370 SRD
2000 UGX17.90740 SRD
5000 UGX44.76850 SRD
10000 UGX89.53700 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SRD111.68600 UGX
5 SRD558.43000 UGX
10 SRD1,116.86000 UGX
20 SRD2,233.72000 UGX
50 SRD5,584.30000 UGX
100 SRD11,168.60000 UGX
250 SRD27,921.50000 UGX
500 SRD55,843.00000 UGX
1000 SRD111,686.00000 UGX
2000 SRD223,372.00000 UGX
5000 SRD558,430.00000 UGX
10000 SRD1,116,860.00000 UGX