1 Ugandan shilling to Surinamese dollars

Convert UGX to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 ugx
0.01 srd

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.008453 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5431,506.981.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.418999.6550.912
1 EUR1.0741.61811.450.84289.6911,617.891.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8581,115.831.018

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 UGX0,00845 SRD
5 UGX0,04226 SRD
10 UGX0,08453 SRD
20 UGX0,16905 SRD
50 UGX0,42263 SRD
100 UGX0,84526 SRD
250 UGX2,11316 SRD
500 UGX4,22632 SRD
1000 UGX8,45263 SRD
2000 UGX16,90526 SRD
5000 UGX42,26315 SRD
10000 UGX84,52630 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SRD118,30600 UGX
5 SRD591,53000 UGX
10 SRD1.183,06000 UGX
20 SRD2.366,12000 UGX
50 SRD5.915,30000 UGX
100 SRD11.830,60000 UGX
250 SRD29.576,50000 UGX
500 SRD59.153,00000 UGX
1000 SRD118.306,00000 UGX
2000 SRD236.612,00000 UGX
5000 SRD591.530,00000 UGX
10000 SRD1.183.060,00000 UGX