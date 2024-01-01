Czech korunas to Surinamese dollars today

Convert CZK to SRD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
13,884.80 srd

Kč1.000 CZK = $1.388 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.644.33589.81934.7990.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.84.03383.56832.3770.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,753.765.144106.60341.3011.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Surinamese Dollar
1 CZK1,38848 SRD
5 CZK6,94240 SRD
10 CZK13,88480 SRD
20 CZK27,76960 SRD
50 CZK69,42400 SRD
100 CZK138,84800 SRD
250 CZK347,12000 SRD
500 CZK694,24000 SRD
1000 CZK1.388,48000 SRD
2000 CZK2.776,96000 SRD
5000 CZK6.942,40000 SRD
10000 CZK13.884,80000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SRD0,72021 CZK
5 SRD3,60105 CZK
10 SRD7,20210 CZK
20 SRD14,40420 CZK
50 SRD36,01050 CZK
100 SRD72,02100 CZK
250 SRD180,05250 CZK
500 SRD360,10500 CZK
1000 SRD720,21000 CZK
2000 SRD1.440,42000 CZK
5000 SRD3.601,05000 CZK
10000 SRD7.202,10000 CZK