100 Surinamese dollars to Czech korunas

Convert SRD to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 srd
60,60 czk

1.00000 SRD = 0.60596 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.9361.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0321.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.28671.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087710.009431090.012006710.01590050.01762580.01010250.203779

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SRD0.60596 CZK
5 SRD3.02977 CZK
10 SRD6.05955 CZK
20 SRD12.11910 CZK
50 SRD30.29775 CZK
100 SRD60.59550 CZK
250 SRD151.48875 CZK
500 SRD302.97750 CZK
1000 SRD605.95500 CZK
2000 SRD1211.91000 CZK
5000 SRD3029.77500 CZK
10000 SRD6059.55000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Surinamese Dollar
1 CZK1.65029 SRD
5 CZK8.25145 SRD
10 CZK16.50290 SRD
20 CZK33.00580 SRD
50 CZK82.51450 SRD
100 CZK165.02900 SRD
250 CZK412.57250 SRD
500 CZK825.14500 SRD
1000 CZK1650.29000 SRD
2000 CZK3300.58000 SRD
5000 CZK8251.45000 SRD
10000 CZK16502.90000 SRD