Ugandan shilling to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.517% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -1.350% decrease in value.