Ugandan shilling to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Malagasy ariaries is currently 1.250 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 1.254 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 1.247 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.