Ugandan shilling to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Laotian kips is currently 5.986 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 5.992 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 5.967 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.