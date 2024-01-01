5 Ugandan shillings to Guyanaese dollars

Convert UGX to GYD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = GY$0.05682 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GYD
1 UGX to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05710.0571
Low0.05650.0559
Average0.05690.0564
Change0.59%1.44%
1 UGX to GYD stats

The performance of UGX to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0571 and a 30 day low of 0.0565. This means the 30 day average was 0.0569. The change for UGX to GYD was 0.59.

The performance of UGX to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0571 and a 90 day low of 0.0559. This means the 90 day average was 0.0564. The change for UGX to GYD was 1.44.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 UGX0.05682 GYD
5 UGX0.28411 GYD
10 UGX0.56822 GYD
20 UGX1.13645 GYD
50 UGX2.84112 GYD
100 UGX5.68224 GYD
250 UGX14.20560 GYD
500 UGX28.41120 GYD
1000 UGX56.82240 GYD
2000 UGX113.64480 GYD
5000 UGX284.11200 GYD
10000 UGX568.22400 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 GYD17.59870 UGX
5 GYD87.99350 UGX
10 GYD175.98700 UGX
20 GYD351.97400 UGX
50 GYD879.93500 UGX
100 GYD1,759.87000 UGX
250 GYD4,399.67500 UGX
500 GYD8,799.35000 UGX
1000 GYD17,598.70000 UGX
2000 GYD35,197.40000 UGX
5000 GYD87,993.50000 UGX
10000 GYD175,987.00000 UGX