50 Ugandan shillings to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert UGX to FKP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = £0.0002103 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 UGX to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.45%0.90%
View full history

1 UGX to FKP stats

The performance of UGX to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to FKP was 4.45.

The performance of UGX to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to FKP was 0.90.

Track market ratesView UGX to FKP chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9241.3180.77184.081,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8581,136.280.92
1 EUR1.0821.62911.4270.83491.0081,851.31.499
1 SGD0.7591.1420.70110.58463.7761,297.361.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Falkland Islands Pound
1 UGX0.00021 FKP
5 UGX0.00105 FKP
10 UGX0.00210 FKP
20 UGX0.00421 FKP
50 UGX0.01052 FKP
100 UGX0.02103 FKP
250 UGX0.05258 FKP
500 UGX0.10515 FKP
1000 UGX0.21030 FKP
2000 UGX0.42061 FKP
5000 UGX1.05152 FKP
10000 UGX2.10304 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 FKP4,755.02000 UGX
5 FKP23,775.10000 UGX
10 FKP47,550.20000 UGX
20 FKP95,100.40000 UGX
50 FKP237,751.00000 UGX
100 FKP475,502.00000 UGX
250 FKP1,188,755.00000 UGX
500 FKP2,377,510.00000 UGX
1000 FKP4,755,020.00000 UGX
2000 FKP9,510,040.00000 UGX
5000 FKP23,775,100.00000 UGX
10000 FKP47,550,200.00000 UGX