Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings history summary. This is the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) to Tanzanian shillings (TZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UAH and TZS historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
1 UAH = 66.38050 TZS
Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings is currently 66.381 today, reflecting a -0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 66.634 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 66.369 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.400% increase in value.
