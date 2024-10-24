Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings is currently 66.381 today, reflecting a -0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 66.634 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 66.369 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.400% increase in value.