Ukrainian hryvnia to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.165 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.154% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.166 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.165 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.259% increase in value.