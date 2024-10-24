Ukrainian hryvnia to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.076 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.356% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.076 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.075 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.198% increase in value.