Ukrainian hryvnia to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.260 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.135% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.260 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.260 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.