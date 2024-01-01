5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Surinamese dollars

Convert UAH to SRD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $0.8002 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 UAH to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80490.8049
Low0.73040.7015
Average0.76680.7295
Change9.56%11.63%
View full history

1 UAH to SRD stats

The performance of UAH to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8049 and a 30 day low of 0.7304. This means the 30 day average was 0.7668. The change for UAH to SRD was 9.56.

The performance of UAH to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8049 and a 90 day low of 0.7015. This means the 90 day average was 0.7295. The change for UAH to SRD was 11.63.

Track market ratesView UAH to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0740.7711.321.38617.691.509
1 EUR1.081190.8420.8341.4261.49719.1141.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.9911.7111.79622.9321.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Surinamese Dollar
1 UAH0.80017 SRD
5 UAH4.00083 SRD
10 UAH8.00166 SRD
20 UAH16.00332 SRD
50 UAH40.00830 SRD
100 UAH80.01660 SRD
250 UAH200.04150 SRD
500 UAH400.08300 SRD
1000 UAH800.16600 SRD
2000 UAH1,600.33200 SRD
5000 UAH4,000.83000 SRD
10000 UAH8,001.66000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SRD1.24974 UAH
5 SRD6.24870 UAH
10 SRD12.49740 UAH
20 SRD24.99480 UAH
50 SRD62.48700 UAH
100 SRD124.97400 UAH
250 SRD312.43500 UAH
500 SRD624.87000 UAH
1000 SRD1,249.74000 UAH
2000 SRD2,499.48000 UAH
5000 SRD6,248.70000 UAH
10000 SRD12,497.40000 UAH