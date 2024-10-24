Ukrainian hryvnia to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 194.979 today, reflecting a 0.556% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.286% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 194.979 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 192.417 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.