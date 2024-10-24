Ukrainian hryvnia to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.106 today, reflecting a -0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.905% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.106 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.105 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.499% increase in value.