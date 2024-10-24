Ukrainian hryvnia to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Liberian dollars is currently 4.690 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.698 on 17-10-2024 and a low of 4.690 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-10-2024, with a -0.084% decrease in value.