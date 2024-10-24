Ukrainian hryvnia to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Laotian kips is currently 535.463 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 535.520 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 533.783 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.