Ukrainian hryvnia to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Kenyan shillings is currently 3.146 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.089% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 3.153 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 3.144 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.