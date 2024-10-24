Ukrainian hryvnia to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Icelandic krónas is currently 3.353 today, reflecting a -0.647% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.022% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 3.383 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.349 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.