Ukrainian hryvnia to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Hungarian forints is currently 9.098 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 9.132 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 8.972 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.321% increase in value.