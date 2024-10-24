Ukrainian hryvnia to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Guyanaese dollars is currently 5.078 today, reflecting a -0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.407% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.102 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 5.078 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.