Ukrainian hryvnia to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Guinean francs is currently 209.651 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.326% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 210.415 on 17-10-2024 and a low of 209.651 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.331% decrease in value.