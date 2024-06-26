Convert SEK to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos

5 sek
450 clp

kr1.000 SEK = $89.98 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98310.68283.5691.374.041
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.2561.4644.316
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.483105.4851.735.101
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9670.1960.579

How to convert Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chilean Peso
1 SEK89.98260 CLP
5 SEK449.91300 CLP
10 SEK899.82600 CLP
20 SEK1,799.65200 CLP
50 SEK4,499.13000 CLP
100 SEK8,998.26000 CLP
250 SEK22,495.65000 CLP
500 SEK44,991.30000 CLP
1000 SEK89,982.60000 CLP
2000 SEK179,965.20000 CLP
5000 SEK449,913.00000 CLP
10000 SEK899,826.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swedish Krona
1 CLP0.01111 SEK
5 CLP0.05557 SEK
10 CLP0.11113 SEK
20 CLP0.22227 SEK
50 CLP0.55567 SEK
100 CLP1.11133 SEK
250 CLP2.77832 SEK
500 CLP5.55665 SEK
1000 CLP11.11330 SEK
2000 CLP22.22660 SEK
5000 CLP55.56650 SEK
10000 CLP111.13300 SEK