Rwandan franc to East Caribbean dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to East Caribbean dollars is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a -0.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.779% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to East Caribbean dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.