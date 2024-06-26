Rwandan franc to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.088% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.324% decrease in value.