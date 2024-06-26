Rwandan franc to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Pakistani rupees is currently 0.212 today, reflecting a -0.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.655% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.214 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.212 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.376% decrease in value.