Rwandan franc to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Malawian kwachas is currently 1.311 today, reflecting a -0.410% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.745% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1.325 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 1.311 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.