Rwandan franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.537% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.408% decrease in value.