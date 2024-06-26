Rwandan franc to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Myanmar kyats is currently 1.596 today, reflecting a -0.349% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.692% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1.609 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.596 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.