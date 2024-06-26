Rwandan franc to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Malagasy ariaries is currently 3.392 today, reflecting a -0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.755% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 3.439 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.392 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.423% decrease in value.