Rwandan franc to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 12.493 today, reflecting a 0.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 12.574 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 12.466 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.437% decrease in value.