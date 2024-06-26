Rwandan franc to Hungarian forints Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Rwandan franc to Hungarian forints history summary. This is the Rwandan franc (RWF) to Hungarian forints (HUF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RWF and HUF historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
Rwandan franc to Hungarian forints exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Hungarian forints is currently 0.282 today, reflecting a 0.680% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 0.284 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.280 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.539% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Rwandan francs to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.