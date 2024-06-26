Rwandan franc to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Colombian pesos is currently 3.127 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.491% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.195 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.100 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.977% increase in value.