Rwandan franc to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Chilean pesos is currently 0.716 today, reflecting a -0.570% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.723 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.708 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.627% decrease in value.