Rwandan franc to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Armenian drams is currently 0.296 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.472% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.297 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.295 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.