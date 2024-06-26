Serbian dinar to Russian rubles Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Serbian dinar to Russian rubles history summary. This is the Serbian dinar (RSD) to Russian rubles (RUB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RSD and RUB historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Serbian dinar to Russian rubles exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Russian rubles is currently 0.803 today, reflecting a 0.340% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.490% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.817 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.760 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.921% decrease in value.
